The 14 best pictures of dogs at polling stations as Britain votes in the EU referendum

Brits went to the polls to vote on what was one of the most debated issues in British political history, whether or not to leave the European Union. But one group is not getting the chance to exercise their democratic right.
Dogs have been forced to wait outside, and in what has become a British election day tradition, people are taking to Twitter to post photos of their pooches waiting at polling stations.
We rounded up some of the most prime ministerial hounds waiting for their masters at today’s referendum.
You can see more of them by searching for
#dogsatpollingstations on Twitter.
This fellow isn’t at all bothered about the vote. He just wants to play.
What, another vote? Park first please. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/8qEaQhlxgv
— Lindsay Lennie (@historicshops) June 23, 2016
This dog is really concerned that the referendum goes his way.
If this is how forlorn he looks now imagine his face if the result doesn't go his way #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/sS0FnykIzC
— Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) June 23, 2016
Tommy wasn’t sure if he is allowed to vote.
Are dogs allowed to vote today? #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/tTyVCTQ3tc
— Tommy Doggy (@TommyDoggyLtd) June 23, 2016
This Golden Retriever laughed at his own polling joke.
'Rolling Station? I laugh at my own jokes!'#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Z98UgOXIBX
— Leigh Hicks (@hicksleigh) June 23, 2016
Heisy the Pug is very clear about the importance of democracy.
It's back – #dogsatpollingstations – @Heisy_Pug says "don't forget to vote" if he could talk. pic.twitter.com/HhxPOA2SBI
— Micky Welch (@m1cvv) June 23, 2016
Some dogs didn’t really get democracy.
Bellatrix doesn't really understand all this political nonsense #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/RhWoyex910
— Ted (@Tedkersey) June 23, 2016
Tilly went to vote and got herself a treat.
Tilly was happy she got an extra long walk this morning! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/nF7Lq90MT4
— Simon Grant (@SimonGrant) June 23, 2016
Orinoco loves democracy.
#DogsAtPollingStations #dogmocracyinaction
I've done my bit. pic.twitter.com/tEAprpMFQy
— ????Orinoco The Dog???? (@rinocoTheDog) June 23, 2016
Four dogs, one tweet.
#dogsatpollingstations make democracy worth the effort pic.twitter.com/zUX5SwA6Z6
— Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) June 23, 2016
This dog chilled in the shade while their owner voted.
sure! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/DpQlJyGXQO
— Jess & r Monty ???? Winston 4 eva (@JessPals) June 23, 2016
While this Golden Retriever had to wait in the rain.
#dogsatpollingstations @Tedbear_dog says "Hurry up! I know it's #EUref but my fur is going frizzy in this rain!" pic.twitter.com/MZuHpSZrs5
— John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) June 23, 2016
This sheepdog looks a little confused by the whole thing.
Watching on as his owner makes a big decision. #dogsatpollingstations #referendum pic.twitter.com/ooNBiJu9Ly
— Sally Ashley–Cound (@AllyAsh) June 23, 2016
One beagle got involved in the action.
#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/TJPGEbJ481
— Tony Girling (@TonyGirling) June 23, 2016
Two for the price of one at this polling station.
It isn’t just dogs doing their bit for democracy either.
It's not just #dogsatpollingstations! pic.twitter.com/6HoMOH6oxE
— Ben Claimant (@imajsaclaimant) June 23, 2016
