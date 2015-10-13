In London, dogs commute on the Underground the same way humans do

The London Underground is a dangerous place for dogs — it’s dark, crowded, and dogs are at constant risk of being trodden on, or catching their hair and claws in the escalators.
But London is so massive, and its traffic is so bad, that the Tube is the only way to get around quickly for dogs and their humans.
So London dogs have become experts at riding the Tube, and there is an Instagram hashtag devoted to documenting the canines who make commuting look good: #dogsonthetube.
Here’s a selection of the best ones.
Always hold onto the handrail when using the escalator, like this miniature greyhound named Daisy Duke.
This guy is so small he's sitting on one of those shelf seats at the end of the carriage, which humans are only able to lean against.
