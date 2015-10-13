In London, dogs commute on the Underground the same way humans do

Instagram / theizotimes Is this the right train for Cockfosters?

The London Underground is a dangerous place for dogs — it’s dark, crowded, and dogs are at constant risk of being trodden on, or catching their hair and claws in the escalators.

But London is so massive, and its traffic is so bad, that the Tube is the only way to get around quickly for dogs and their humans.

So London dogs have become experts at riding the Tube, and there is an Instagram hashtag devoted to documenting the canines who make commuting look good: #dogsonthetube.

Here’s a selection of the best ones.

Always hold onto the handrail when using the escalator, like this miniature greyhound named Daisy Duke. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7hgHioP1yD/embed/ Width: 658px Sitting on the escalator is NOT recommended. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/agU-F-ki-R/embed/ Width: 658px We've all felt this way on Mondays ... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/31nkv5mvjm/embed/ Width: 658px And we've all read the paper of the person sitting next to us ... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/13u7P-lix8/embed/ Width: 658px Do dogs prefer Metro or City AM? Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1DoVFjTCJr/embed/ Width: 658px Dogs fit right in, on the Tube. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/kR7qCGrvHr/embed/ Width: 658px So well-behaved! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/62CaPJhTM_/embed/ Width: 658px This girl is so well-trained she doesn't even need a leash. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0QNkgfivEi/embed/ Width: 658px The smaller you are, the more comfortable you're going to be on the seat ... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8KlNbQif3u/embed/ Width: 658px This dachsund was on the Bakerloo line ... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5fMX1bOSj6/embed/ Width: 658px Not all owners think it's acceptable to let their dogs sit on the human seats. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zoOITKx7kr/embed/ Width: 658px This bloke was trying to keep a massive poodle on his lap. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/8olbxLi_VL/embed/ Width: 658px But some just can't resist. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/sIIHddMmbK/embed/ Width: 658px This guy is so small he's sitting on one of those shelf seats at the end of the carriage, which humans are only able to lean against. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3oq2l5smd4/embed/ Width: 1000px Really small dogs can fit on the window shelf behind the seats! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5DThnZlhiM/embed/ Width: 658px Some dogs are richer than others. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/wdoyTDvV_N/embed/ Width: 658px Northern Line trains are so cramped -- unless you're a dog. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0TRS_tsqKB/embed/ Width: 658px We've all fallen asleep and missed a stop, too. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/wjOO5YmwGB/embed/ Width: 658px This guy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/nyf-QKShxR/embed/ Width: 658px That feeling when you've got the whole carriage to yourself. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/nnZpq7J4O9/embed/ Width: 658px Not your stop, mate! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zOEt5qFSbO/embed/ Width: 658px

