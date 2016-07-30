These pictures of dogs before and after their haircuts will make you melt

Ian Phillips
Dogs Grace ChonGrace Chon

Every dog has its day, or should we say, its ‘do.

Grace Chon, a photographer specializing in animals, recently embarked on a very special project: she photographed dogs before and after getting haircuts in a series called HAIRY. So far, it’s proven to be immensely popular, especially on her Instagram page.

Chon told INSIDER that she realised how much people love before and after images, and this concept would be especially funny if it was applied to dogs. Plus, she’s always trying to find the humanity in the animals she photographs. What better way to seem more human than to wonder what you look like before and after a haircut?

She visited Healthy Spot in Los Angeles and snapped a series of unforgettable photos. Take a look at some of Chon’s work.

Biggie Smalls, done up by Cameron Adkins, is a fluffy mutt.

Grace Chon

Biggie's new style is a lot more manageable.

Grace Chon

Raider's hair was so long that it pretty much covered his eyes.

Grace Chon

Koko Fukaya did Raider's hair. You can see his puppy dog eyes, which are pretty much begging for a second treat, much better now.

Grace Chon

Lana and Raider share a groomer.

Grace Chon

On Instagram, Chon made sure to point out Lana's snaggletooth.

Grace Chon

Before a trip to the doggy barber, Athena looked like your average shaggy dog.

Grace Chon

Donna Owens gave her an incredibly unique and hip new style.

Grace Chon

Cindy Reyes had a lot to work with in Herman.

Grace Chon

Chon really fulfils her mission of finding the humanity in all these dogs.

Grace Chon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.