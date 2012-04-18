Dogs Against Romney: Mitt And Ann Endorsed Putting Dogs On Roof

From the group’s Facebook page.

Seamus Romney, Mitt and Ann’s Irish setter that was strapped to their car in a much-publicized trip, may have “loved it,” as Ann Romney told Diane Sawyer last night. But the “Super Pack” advocacy group Dogs Against Romney did not love their explanation. In fact, Dogs Against Romney creator Scott Crider said today that it only endorses others doing the same.



“While last night was the first time Mitt Romney indicated he wouldn’t do such a thing again, he qualified it by saying he wouldn’t do such a thing again because of all the attention it got,” Crider told Business Insider in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

“In other words, he doesn’t see anything wrong with it still, but he wouldn’t do it anymore because of the political blowback it cost. It just sets an example that other people may be inclined to try.”

When Sawyer asked Mitt Romney if he would “do it again,” he responded, “Certainly not with the attention it’s received.”

Dogs Against Romney was formed in 2007, after a Boston Globe story detailed the Romneys’ trip in 1983 when they decided to put Seamus in a crate on top of their Chevrolet driving to Canada. It now has 48,000 members on its Facebook group.

Many of those members, in fact, were the reason Sawyer even asked the question to the Romneys last night in the ABC interview. Sawyer asked viewers to submit questions on Yahoo, and she said last night that viewers asked about Seamus “the most.”

“I’m very proud of our ‘pack’ members,” Crider said. “I asked our members to go suggest questions about the dog incident, and they did, in very large numbers. And it resulted in us being able to control some of the conversation in that interview.”

Crider said he and other members of the group were “disappointed” in the Romneys responses, especially learning that Ann Romney shared the same opinion as Mitt.

This shouldn’t be the main issue or the only issue for voters, Crider said. But he thinks it’s part of a larger theme of the problem Romney has with empathy. He pointed to past statements of Romney saying he is not concerned about the “very poor” and that he likes being able to fire people.

“These are all empathy issues,” Crider said. The leader of the free world should not be a person who has a problem with empathy.”

