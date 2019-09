Dogs Against Obama Blasts President In New YouTube Ad

We saw this coming.



A little less than a week after Daily Caller blogger Jim Treacher scrounged up an excerpt from President Obama’s book detailing how he ate dog meat as a child in Indonesia, the interest group Dogs Against Obama has just launched an ad slamming the president.

The new ad features a number of pictures of adorable puppies, like the one on the left, basically asking the president not to eat them.

The voice-over then asks:¬†“Should we have a President that admits to devouring man’s best friend?”

The group has also launched a Tumblr where visitors can see all the images featured in the ad and more.¬†Judging by how long the Seamus saga has lasted, we don’t see this one going away anytime soon.

