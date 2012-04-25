Dogs Against Obama Blasts President In New YouTube Ad

We saw this coming.



A little less than a week after Daily Caller blogger Jim Treacher scrounged up an excerpt from President Obama’s book detailing how he ate dog meat as a child in Indonesia, the interest group Dogs Against Obama has just launched an ad slamming the president.

The new ad features a number of pictures of adorable puppies, like the one on the left, basically asking the president not to eat them.

The voice-over then asks: “Should we have a President that admits to devouring man’s best friend?”

The group has also launched a Tumblr where visitors can see all the images featured in the ad and more. Judging by how long the Seamus saga has lasted, we don’t see this one going away anytime soon.

