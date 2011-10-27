You Won't Believe The Bizarre Toy Expected To Be The UK's Top Seller This Christmas

Industry experts have told The Telegraph that a game revolving around scooping up dog poop to be one of the most successful gifts in the UK this Christmas.



Doggie Doo is actually a very simple game, involving a plastic defecating dog, conjured up by children’s toy manufacturer John Adams.

Players take it in turns to “walk” the dog knowing that at any moment nature might make its call (in the form of a plastic faecal pellet). When that happens the player walking the dog scoops up the offending foreign body with an oversized, and to be frank impractical, plastic shovel. First to do this three times wins! Or loses, depending on your attitude to scooping up dog poop.

The game even has its own brief, haiku-esque, poem: “Feed and walk your little pup/When he makes a mess/You clean it up.”

Curious? Why not have a look at the commercial for the game:

