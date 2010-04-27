Details On The Absurd "Doggie Disco" Luxury Club Opening In Financial District Next Month

Courtney Comstock
Where a dog actually belongs.

A ridiculously chic canine club that caters to Wall Streeters is opening in the Financial District next month.The NYPost lists the over-the-top perks:

  • special spa baths
  • holistic mud masks and facials
  • homemade meals
  • manicures 
  • movie hour (classics like “101 Dalmatians” and “Lassie”)
  • tiny treadmills
  • a “human lounge” where owners can grab a coffee and use an iPad to check e-mail
  • a doggie disco

The owners justify the need for a doggie disco by saying, “If an owner wants to go out one night, they can drop their dog off at our nightclub.”

Makes perfect sense!

