Details On The Absurd "Doggie Disco" Luxury Club Opening In Financial District Next Month

Where a dog actually belongs.

A ridiculously chic canine club that caters to Wall Streeters is opening in the Financial District next month.The NYPost lists the over-the-top perks:



special spa baths

holistic mud masks and facials

homemade meals

manicures

movie hour (classics like “101 Dalmatians” and “Lassie”)

tiny treadmills

a “human lounge” where owners can grab a coffee and use an iPad to check e-mail

a doggie disco

The owners justify the need for a doggie disco by saying, “If an owner wants to go out one night, they can drop their dog off at our nightclub.”

Makes perfect sense!

