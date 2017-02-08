We tried a breakfast beer made with coffee, syrup, and scrapple -- here's what it was like

You may have had a beer in the morning, but have you had a “Beer for Breakfast?” Dogfish Head makes a stout that is “tricked out” with coffee, maple syrup, and pork scrapple. While it’s probably not the best decision to get drunk right after you wake up, we decided to test out the beer to see if it was worth including in your brunch routine.

