Dogecoin Accounts For More Cryptocurrency Trading Than Bitcoin, Litecoin, And All Others Combined

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that started as a joke but has since gone on to play a far more important role than anyone could’ve predicted, is on a total tear in transaction volume.

There are more Dogecoins in existence than there are all other cryptocoins combined. According to this chart from BitinfoCharts, the next-most-plentiful currency is Quarkcoin, with almost 250 million coins in circulation.

But this doesn’t stack up against Dogecoin for a minute — it boasts almost 28 billion coins.

