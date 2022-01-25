Dogecoin pops 8% after Elon Musk says he’ll eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald’s accepts the meme coin as payment

- Dogecoin popped 8% on Tuesday after Elon Musk said McDonald’s should accept the meme coin.
- “I will eat a happy meal on tv if McDonalds accepts Dogecoin,” Musk tweeted.
- On Monday McDonald’s interacted with the crypto community over Twitter amid bitcoin’s decline.
- Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.
Elon Musk’s sway over the price of dogecoin continues following a Tuesday tweet from the world’s richest person.
Musk tweeted Tuesday morning that McDonald’s should accept the meme-crypto token as a form of payment, and if they did he would eat a happy meal on TV.
“I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin,” Musk tweeted. Right after the tweet, the price of dogecoin surged as much as 8% to $US0.1445, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
The 10th most valuable cryptocurrency, worth about $US18.5 ($AU26) billion, has since pared some of its gains.
Musk’s Tesla accepts dogecoin as a form of payment for some of its merchandise, and temporarily accepted bitcoin as a form of payment for its vehicles last year.
Musk’s tweet comes a day after McDonald’s started to interact with the crypto community via Twitter. The fast-food giant tweeted “how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts” amid a sharp sell-off in the crypto market on Monday.
Flipping burgers at McDonald’s is an often-said joke among the crypto community during periods of downside volatility. Over the weekend, El Salvador president Nayib Bukele tweeted a photoshopped picture of him wearing a McDonald’s uniform as bitcoin plummeted below $US40,000 ($AU56,005).
In response to a meme tweeted by Binance on Monday, McDonald’s responded, “wagmi friend,” short for we are gonna make it.