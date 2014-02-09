Dogecoiners Held A Party In The Financial District, And It Ended With Them Putting Their Logo On The Wall Street Bull

The burgeoning digital currency Dogecoin — which is like Bitcoin except that the driving ethos is not libertarian but rather lolz — held a big party last night in NYC’s Financial District. Well, to be more precise, the growing number of the currency’s fans (who hang out on the R/Dogecoin page on Reddit) threw the party.

We only had a chance to stop by for a minute, these photos should give you an idea of what it was like.

There were people in costumes alongside the Shiba Inu puppies that are the coin’s logo.

There was a DJ.

There were Dogecoin T-Shirts for sale, and apparently they were made in one day with the help of the Reddit community.

We had to leave early, so we probably missed some festivities (apparently there was a raffle).

But then later on in the night, the party made its way to Wall Street’s famous bull.

These photos were sent in to us by Dogecoin enthusiast Justin Friedman.

So there you have it, a glimpse of the future in our doge-based financial system.

