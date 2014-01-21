Dogecoin Is Sending The Jamaican Bobsled Team To The Winter Olympics

Cool Runnings fans, rejoice!

The news broke on Sunday that the Jamaican bobsled team has qualified to go to the Winter Olympics in Sochi and the forces of the Internet are coming together to help raise money to send the team to Russia after member Winston Watt set up a PayPal account to raise $US40,000.

At the front of the fundraising efforts, Reddit’s community of Dogecoin enthusiasts have collected about $US30,000 of the hot virtual currency.

So many people donated, that, in 12 hours, the Dogecoin to Bitcoin exchange rate rose by 50%.

The dogecoins were converted into bitcoins, then exchanged for dollars, then sent to the Jamaican team, according to an update on the Reddit post.

This is the first time that the Jamaican team has qualified for the Winter Olympics since 2002.

(Hat-tip to The Verge, where we first spotted this story.)

