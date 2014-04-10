Someone Is Giving Away Huge Sums Of Dogecoin All Around San Francisco, And Nobody Knows Who It Is

Rob Wile

An anonymous Robin Hood-esque figure is giving away thousands of dollars in Dogecoin to help address income inequality, especially in the Bay Area.

The figure, who calls himself “Hood” and goes by the Twitter handle @savethemhood, has posted a bunch of flyers around San Francisco with a QR code for an unspecified amount of Dogecoin.

He seemed to foreshadow this late last month:

And then, today, he Tweeted this:

Soon thereafter, he began posting these:

He’s also “tipping” influential people on Twitter, including Medium’s Evan Williams and Ashton Kutcher, thousands of dollars worth of Dogecoin. Here’s what he said about the project.


We spotlighted “Hood” last month when he gave away $US11,000 on World Water Day.

According to Ben Doernberg of the Dogecoin Foundation, “Hood” has given away approximately $US20,000 — 45 million in Dogecoin — today.

Let’s see what happens now.

