Someone Is Giving Away Huge Sums Of Dogecoin All Around San Francisco, And Nobody Knows Who It Is

An anonymous Robin Hood-esque figure is giving away thousands of dollars in Dogecoin to help address income inequality, especially in the Bay Area.

The figure, who calls himself “Hood” and goes by the Twitter handle @savethemhood, has posted a bunch of flyers around San Francisco with a QR code for an unspecified amount of Dogecoin.

He seemed to foreshadow this late last month:

I’m here to expose my internal greed and the greed of others. I’m here to put people above profits. I’m here to give you my coat.

— Hood (@savethemhood) April 9, 2014

And then, today, he Tweeted this:

San Francisco, many of you are struggling. Greedy landlords are kicking out tenants to increase rents. I hope this helps.

— Hood (@savethemhood) April 9, 2014

Soon thereafter, he began posting these:

He’s also “tipping” influential people on Twitter, including Medium’s Evan Williams and Ashton Kutcher, thousands of dollars worth of Dogecoin. Here’s what he said about the project.





Today I tip the influential, those that understand technology, those that can help distribute to the poor.

— Hood (@savethemhood) April 9, 2014

I’m here to expose my internal greed and the greed of others. I’m here to put people above profits. I’m here to give you my coat.

— Hood (@savethemhood) April 9, 2014

We spotlighted “Hood” last month when he gave away $US11,000 on World Water Day.

According to Ben Doernberg of the Dogecoin Foundation, “Hood” has given away approximately $US20,000 — 45 million in Dogecoin — today.

Let’s see what happens now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.