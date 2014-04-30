Here Is The Dogecoin Car That Will Race At Talladega This Week

The no. 98 Ford driven by Josh Wise will have a new paint scheme after the Dogecoin community raised more than $US50,000 to sponsor the car for this week’s Aaron’s 499 at Talladega.

Wise, who is in his third full Sprint Cup season, has spent much of the year with a main sponsor for his car.

A NASCAR fan on Reddit started a fundraiser to get Wise a sponsor and it took just eight days for the community of the internet currency to raise the funds necessary.

Here is the result.

Here it is! Thanks to all that made it happen. See you in ‘Dega! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/gk0YlRrnBJ

— Phil Parsons Racing (@PPR98) April 27, 2014

Here is what Wise’s car looked like earlier this season.

