Congress Has Finally Discovered 'Doge,' And It's Going About As Badly As You Would Expect

Members of Congress have caught on to “doge,” the popular Internet meme of the month. And so far, it hasn’t been pretty.

The doge meme is one that involves captioning, in Comic Sans, the incoherent thoughts of a cute Shiba Inu dog. Here’s a good example of the variations:

Here’s how Rep. Tom Massie applied that. He was trying to get across his lack of support for the bipartisan budget deal that passed both the House and Senate:

And Rep. Steve Stockman (R-Texas), the uber-conservative mounting a Senate primary challenge to Sen. John Cornyn in the Lone Star State:

It’s hard to explain the doge meme — here’s an explainer and some more good examples — but it’s definitely not supposed to include full, coherent sentences like “support Obamacare funding.”

Last week, Stockman’s campaign tweeted out a poster in an attempt to tie Cornyn to two of the week’s most popular stories — the suspension of “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson and “Pajama Boy,” who was the subject of instant ridicule after the Organising For America organisation tweeted a photo of him promoting the Affordable Care Act.

