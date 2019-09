We saw this on the Today Show this morning.



It’s a dog walking around a supermarket on its hind legs.

It’s remarkable because usually dogs can only make it a few steps walking like this, according to a message board on DogTrickAcademy.com. He books it down an entire aisle:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.