A very good dog waited outside a hospital for her sick owner for 6 days after following his ambulance

A dog waited outside the hospital for six days while her owner was getting treatment in Turkey.

Boncuk came back every day even after family members tried to take her home.

Hospital staff fed her, and she was reunited with her owner when he was discharged.

A dog in Turkey followed an ambulance to the hospital where her owner was taken, and waited outside for almost a week while he was being treated.

The dog â€” called Boncuk, which means bead â€” followed the ambulance that carried Cemal Senturk to the hospital in Trabzon on Wednesday, January 14, the Turkish news agency DHA reported.

Senturk’s family took her home, but Boncuk returned to the Medical Park Trabzon Karadeniz Hospital every day, DHA reported.

Muhammet Akdeniz, a security guard at the hospital, told DHA: “She comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”

“When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

DHA reported that hospital staff fed Boncuk while she waited outside.

Senturk and Boncuk were reunited on Wednesday â€” six days after Senturk was admitted to hospital â€” when he was briefly brought outside in his wheelchair, the AP reported.

DHA shared video footage of the dog waiting outside the hospital, and being reunited with Senturk. It shows her being visibly excited and following his wheelchair, and Senturk petting her:

They were fully reunited later on Wednesday, when Senturk was discharged and went home.

Senturk told DHA: “She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly.”

