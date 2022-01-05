A dog found alone on a highway led police to her injured owner after a car crash

Tinsley on I-89. Courtesy of the Lebanon Police Department

A dog led New Hampshire State Police to her injured owner after a car crash Monday night.

Police had responded to reports of a dog on I-89 near the Vermont border.

Tinsley, a German Shepherd, “is safe and well,” the NHSP wrote on Facebook.

A German Shepherd named Tinsley led police officers to her owner who had been badly injured in a car crash on Monday night in Vermont.

New Hampshire State Police had responded to reports of a dog wandering on I-89 near the New Hampshire-Vermont border before learning of the crash, the police department wrote on Facebook.

Trooper Tom Sandberg and officers from the Lebanon Police Department located Tinsley on the highway. NHSP Lt. Dan Baldassarre told CNN the dog looked “skittish and scared” when they found her.

When officers approached the dog, she ran away from them, northbound on the interstate. The troopers then followed Tinsley across the Vermont border and came across a damaged guardrail, state police said on Facebook.

There, the troopers found a badly damaged pickup truck on the side of the road, and found both passengers thrown from the car, injured, and hypothermic, the Facebook post said.

At the scene, the troopers realized Tinsley’s owner was one of the injured passengers.

“It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon Police to the crash site and injured occupants,” the state police said.

Tinsley was not injured in the crash, according to NHSP.

Both passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment, CNN reported.

“She’s my guardian angel,” Tinsley’s owner, Cam Laundry, told CNN affiliate WPTZ. “It’s a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

Laundry, who was driving the car, and his passenger, Justin Connors, are recovering from their injuries, Laundry told NECN.