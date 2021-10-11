Dog the Bounty Hunter says he’s left the manhunt for Brian Laundrie after injuring his ankle

Dog the Bounty Hunter has left the hunt for Brian Laundrie and is on his way back to Colorado after injuring his ankle. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance of Gabby Petito, in late September.

However, his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, posted that her father was heading back to Colorado after reports that he had injured his ankle.

The celebrity investigator’s team is staying on in Florida to continue the search for Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has left the nationwide search for Brian Laundrie to tend to a broken ankle.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was first seen in late September joining the hunt for Laundrie, the fiance of murdered van-life influencer Gabby Petito. Laundrie, 23, is the sole person of interest in Petito’s death and has been missing since mid-September.

The reality TV star was seen marching up to Laundrie’s parents’ home in Florida and knocking on their door, then leaving after a few moments.

According to reporting by NBC-affiliate WFLA-TV reporter Josh Benson, Chapman is off the Laundrie case for now, and on his way back to Colorado.

“Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team. They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search,” wrote Benson in a Twitter post. “He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search.'”

Benson added that Chapman’s team told him that a “talented network of local team members” would remain in Florida while Chapman is in Colorado.

“He (Chapman) says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there,” Benson wrote.

The news of Chapman’s withdrawal from the search was corroborated by Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman.

“Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business,” Lyssa Chapman wrote in a tweet posted on October 11. “We are still actively searching for Brian Laundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida.”

Duane Chapman’s participation in the hunt for Laundrie has not been without incident. Insider’s Natalie Musumeci reported that Laundrie’s parents called the police when Chapman first showed up at their home. Chapman also claimed he was getting thousands of calls from tipsters, many of which were good leads, but that he was not sharing them with the police.