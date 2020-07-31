A dog photobombed a newlywed couple by sneaking his paw into a picture of their wedding rings

Shon Washington When Shon Washington and his husband John tried to take a picture of their new wedding bands, their dog Scooter decided to join in.

Moments after they said “I do” on Tuesday, Shon Washington and his husband John wanted to take a photo of their new wedding bands.

As they snapped the picture, their dog Scooter snuck his paw into the photo – which has since become a hit on Twitter.

Washington told Insider that the moment was “very much in character” for Scooter, a 13-year-old miniature pinscher.

Just moments after they tied the knot, Shon Washington and his husband John wanted to capture a picture of their new wedding rings together.

Little did they know, their dog Scooter would make the photo extra special.

The picture, which shows Scooter’s paw gently resting on top of Washington and John’s hands, has now captivated the internet.

my husband and I tried to take pics of our rings and our dog didn’t want to feel left out???? pic.twitter.com/pAQVLEmwBo — Shon (@shonwashed) July 28, 2020

Washington and John, who have been together for 11 years, said “I do” during an online ceremony at their San Francisco home on Tuesday as family and friends watched via FaceTime.

The couple had been engaged for “a few years,” Washington told Insider, but felt a new sense of urgency to get married after the pandemic hit.

“While it wasn’t a quick decision, the idea to do it this summer was spur of the moment,” he said.

Shon Washington Shon Washington with his husband John and their dog Scooter.

After the virtual ceremony, the newlyweds decided to capture their new bands in the natural light. John was holding Scooter in one of his arms as Washington tried to snap the picture.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even paying attention when Scooter did it,” Washington said. “I was trying to switch the camera to another setting. John kept saying, ‘Look what he’s doing.’ And when I finally did, it was the perfect photo.”

Shon Washington Scooter is a 13-year-old miniature pinscher.

Washington said the moment was “very much in character” for Scooter, a 13-year-old miniature pinscher.

“A moment doesn’t go by that he isn’t working his way between us if we’re hanging out on the couch,” Washington said. “And he’s always on surveillance duty. He suddenly appears whenever there’s a quick hug in the kitchen. And, when caught, we immediately pick him up between us and make him into a Scooter sandwich. So, you could say we perpetuate this behaviour.”

Shon Washington Washington told Insider the sweet photo moment was ‘very much in character’ for Scooter.

Many on Twitter say they were touched by the photo, which has received more than 290,000 likes at the time of writing.

Washington’s post also inspired others to share pictures of their dogs just wanting to be part of a special moment.

Same energy. pic.twitter.com/qXKDdFUPGx — WHERE ARE MY BACKGROUND SINGERS?!? (@ElusiveFather) July 29, 2020

Oh okay now I feel like having this photo is totally normal pic.twitter.com/apriFfD7ff — ohgustie (@ohgustie) July 29, 2020

Washington said he was happy to see so many people share their own photos.

“We capture these joyful moments of unconditional love from our pets and then, just as quickly, they are forgotten,” he said. “But, like any parent, all you need is for someone else to mention their kid to break out your own photos and start bragging.”

