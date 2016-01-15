A rescue puppy is an internet star after learning to smile on command

Herbert is a five-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier who was taken in by PAWS Chicago after contradicting the canine influenza virus.

He was shy at first, PAWS spokesperson Sarah McDonald told INSIDER, but within a matter of weeks he was the star of a viral video that was viewed over 13 million times. The video was posted by Amanda Robles, his temporary foster owner. It shows him smiling on command, and it’s pretty delightful.

PAWS says they hope his fame makes people realise how many awesome, talented dogs are up for adoption at their local shelters. Herbert will go up for permanent adoption once he recovers from his sickness in the next few weeks.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

