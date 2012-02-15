Could The favoured Pekingese Go Down In Flames At The Dog Show Tonight?

Photo: AP

Malachy the dog is the favourite to win Best In Show at tonight’s Westminster Dog Show in Madison Square Garden.Seriously, Vegas bookies pinned the Pekingese as a 6-1 favourite last week.



But will he cower in the bright lights?

Let’s take a look.

Malachy breezed to an easy Best In Group win over the other toy dogs last night.

But the toy group has never been his problem, he’s been the best toy for two years running, USA Today says. While he’s won 114 best in show titles, he’s still just the second-ranked dog in the world according to Dog News. In fact, he’s never topped the year-end Dog News Top 10 list in his career. And he’s four years old.

His fatal flaw could actually ultimately be his defining attribute — his utter refusal to move any quicker than a brisk walk.

“He doesn’t run. He has a dignified Pekingese gait,” his handler told CBS.

“This could take a while,” announcer Mary Carillo joked last night.

But at what point does this become an issue? At what point does his act wear thin?

In his attempt to rein in his canine tendencies by walking, is he actually satisfying his baser canine instinct of self-indulgence?

We’ll see what the judges think.

