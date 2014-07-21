'Dog Park' Is One Of The Most Bizarre Games Ever Made And I Can't Wait To Play It

In the world of video games, you can be a ninja, a bird, a basketball player, and even a goat.

Now, you can add “dog” to the list.

That’s thanks to a new virtual game called “Dog Park,” created by New York-based game designer Kevin Cancienne.

The goal of the game is to be a dog. You play, wrestle, dig holes, bounce around, and otherwise act cute. That’s the entire point of the game.

“‘Dog Park’ is a pretty big departure for me,” Cancienne told Kill Screen Daily in a recent interview. “Not only is it in a genre and format I haven’t worked in much — it’s a 3-D arcade game with lots of animation and physics — but I’ve let the free-flowing, organic, bottom-up qualities I appreciate about dog play come through.”

Unlike “Goat Simulator,” which is more like an old-school skating game, gameplay here is rather simple. In “Goat Simulator” you can make your goat backflip and jump and crash into things, all in the name of grabbing more points and beating your high score.

But in “Dog Park,” there are no points to rack up or things to kill. You basically just play. Like a dog.

“When it comes to play, the dog’s only goal is to keep on having more fun,” Cancienne said.





The game will be presented at No Quarter, a yearly exhibition hosted by the NYU Game Center, in September.

