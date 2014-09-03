CEO Resigns After Being Caught On Video Kicking A Dog

The sports catering CEO who was caught on camera kicking his friend’s dog has resigned, according to a statement from the company’s board of directors.

The statement from Centerplate, a multibillion dollar company that provides concessions for major arenas around the world, says CEO Des Hague’s resignation comes as a result of his “personal misconduct involving the mistreatment of an animal in his care.”

Board chairman Joe O’Donnell said in the statement:

“We want to reiterate that we do not condone nor would we ever overlook the abuse of animals. Following an extended review of the incident involving Mr. Hague, I’d like to apologise for the distress that this situation has caused to so many; but also thank our employees, clients and guests who expressed their feelings about this incident. Their voices helped us to frame our deliberations during this very unusual and unfortunate set of circumstances.”

Centerplate This photo from Centerplate’s website shows Des Hague (far left).

Hague’s actions set off a firestorm last week when footage surfaced of him kicking a dog and yanking it by its leash inside an elevator in an Vancouver apartment building.

After the video was released, Hague agreed to donate $US100,000 to establish a foundation that will help animals in Vancouver and complete 1,000 hours of community service at an animal-protection agency. He also agreed to attend anger management counseling.

Hague also released this statement:

I am ashamed and deeply embarrassed a minor frustration with a friend’s pet caused me to lose control of my emotional response. I would like to extend my apology to my family, company and clients, as I understand that this has also reflected negatively on them.

But as the story spread, calls for his resignation grew and Fortune speculated that the scandal might hurt Centerplate’s business. Some sports fans said they would refuse to purchase food in arenas catered by Centerplate.

Hague could face criminal charges in Vancouver, according to ESPN.

Here’s the video of the dog-kicking incident (it might be disturbing to some):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.