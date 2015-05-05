Dog and cat holidays could unlock billions of pounds in hotel revenue

The boss of lifestyle website PetsPyjamas insists that British hotels could unlock billions of pounds in revenue if they all let pet owners bring their dogs on holiday with them.

Gracia Amico, citing figures from Euromonitor International’s World Travel Market global trends report, told the Telegraph newspaper that British hotels could “increase revenues by 30% per year” if many amended their ban on owners bringing pets.

“It’s known as the ‘hound pound’. It could be a whole new lease of life for struggling hotels and we’re about to see more jump on board,” said Amico, who used to be a marketing manager for luxury brand for Burberry, before launching the Pets Pyjamas website last year.

Amico launched the Pets Pyjamas website in 2014 after she noticed how many people would spend thousands of pounds on pampering their pets. On the site, they even sell Fit Fur Life treadmill for dogs, which costs £7,795 ($US11,792). Pet owners even cough up a huge £4,356 ($US6,588) for a 24-carat gold bubble chair with silk cushions for their furry friends.

Even UK finance minister George Osborne sent a handwritten letter, delivered in a House of Commons envelope, to say thank you on behalf his Bichon Frise dog “Lola Osborne” for a Pets Pyjamas hamper.

“Thank you so much for the wonderful hamper of my dreams. It was filled with everything a Lola could want!” said the note, reported by the Telegraph. “The bandana is super stylish and all the other pups are jealous of me!”

Amico’s estimate of unlocking a 30% rise in revenue for hotels isn’t completely out of this world, considering how much people are spending on pampering their pets on an annual basis.

According to Euromonitor data, global spending on pets is set to reach £66 billion ($US100 billion) by 2019. In Britain alone, the estimate is set to exceed £4.6 billion ($US7 billion) by the end of 2015.

Already, a fifth of UK spending goes on non-food items, such as toys, grooming, and doggy daycare.

