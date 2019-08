Pre-dog, Eric O’Grey weighed 340 pounds. He had high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes. Post-dog, he weighs 140 pounds less, and runs marathons. See more at www.mutualrescue.org

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

