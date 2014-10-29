25 Dogs Whose Halloween Costume Is Better Than Yours

Sam RegaThis little guy came as a Chia Pet.
This past Saturday, New York City celebrated the 24th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, and the cuteness was in full effect.
Ewoks, butter sticks, and Beanie Babies roamed the park, striking poses for onlookers incessantly snapping photos with their phones. Owners showed off their pets like proud parents and everyone had a great time.
Business Insider was on the scene to cover the glamour and the madness. We found some time to photograph our favourites, in between constant petting, and we present them to you now.
First, we met the little mariachi singer who serenaded all his guests. No, he did not audition for the Taco Bell commercial many years ago.
This pup posed too. It didn't matter what his costume was (we think he's a bumblebee), the little guy would still get all the attention.
'The costume itches a little but blends so well with my natural hair,' he told us. Some dogs loved their costumes, like this lion.
Instagram celebs came out. Hudson The Golden Doodle boasts more than 4,000 followers. He made for one great Beanie Baby.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.