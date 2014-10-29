25 Dogs Whose Halloween Costume Is Better Than Yours

Sam Rega This little guy came as a Chia Pet.

This past Saturday, New York City celebrated the 24th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, and the cuteness was in full effect.

Ewoks, butter sticks, and Beanie Babies roamed the park, striking poses for onlookers incessantly snapping photos with their phones. Owners showed off their pets like proud parents and everyone had a great time.

Business Insider was on the scene to cover the glamour and the madness. We found some time to photograph our favourites, in between constant petting, and we present them to you now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.