Dog groomer Jess Rona takes her work very seriously. She posts slow-motion videos of her flawless process to her Instagram account, which currently has over 90,000 followers.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.