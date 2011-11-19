Most People Can't Tell The Difference Between Spam And Dog Food

Photo: Sonnenbrand via Flickr

Americans will eat anything — even dog food. No, really. In 2009, a bunch of researchers from the American Association of Wine Economists decided it would be a good idea to see if people can distinguish between canned dog food and processed meats like Spam and liverwurst.



Unfortunately for those participants, not everyone’s taste buds are so discerning.

In a double-blind test, 18 volunteers were given five unlabeled samples of meat products, one of which was Newman’s Own Dog food prepared to look like liver mousse.

Although 72% of participants ranked the dog food as the worst-tasting of the five samples, eight subjects confused the liverwurst for the animal chow and four thought it was Spam. Only three people correctly identified the canine grub parading as paté as actual dog food.

Ultimately, researchers concluded that “although human beings do not enjoy eating dog food, they are also not able to distinguish its flavour profile from other meat-based products that are intended for human consumption.”

And then, we assume, everyone threw up.

