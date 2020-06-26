A dog and a dolphin in Florida have been best friends for 8 years and have the adorable photos to prove it

Marie Blanton Gunner and Delta have been buddies for almost a decade.

A Golden Retriever and a dolphin that met at the Dolphin Research Centre in Grassy Key, Florida, have become best friends.

Gunner was an 8-week-old puppy when they met.

Attracted by Gunner’s calm demeanour, Delta the dolphin, then 4, would come to say hello, and bring Gunner toys, wanting to play with him.

Eight years later, their unlikely friendship is still going strong.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s nothing more wholesome than an animal friendship that spans species.

Except maybe one that’s also spanned almost a decade.

Marie Blanton Delta often brings Gunner toys.

Gunner, 8, and Delta, 10, a Golden Retriever and a dolphin, met at Florida’s Dolphin Research Centre eight years ago, and have been best buds ever since.

Marie Blanton, a senior trainer at the centre and Gunner’s mum, told Insider that trainers work to build relationships with dolphins and to get to know them as individuals. As such, she wanted to expose them to as many different things as possible – including her then new, 8-week-old puppy who would accompany her to work every day.

Marie Blanton Delta was attracted to Gunner’s calm demeanour.

“When [Gunner] first went on the docks, I was expecting him to bark, or get really excited, but he did the exact opposite: He just laid down and watched,” Blanton said. Apparently, this calm demeanour intrigued Delta, then 4, who Blanton describes as “very friendly, playful, and curious.”

“I started to notice that every time I would bring Gunner down, Delta was the first dolphin over to the dock. He would bring him his toys as if he was trying to play with him,” she said.

Marie Blanton Every good friendship has some selfies.

And indeed, Gunner took the bait, quickly learning to play with Delta by grabbing at the toys he was being presented with.

“The friendship just blossomed over time,” she said. “As both boys have gotten a bit older, they don’t get to see each other quite as much now,” she said, as Gunner only accompanies her to work a few times a month now.

Marie Blanton Marie with her husband Tyler, son Lucas, and fur baby Gunner.

Despite not seeing each other as often as they might like, Blanton insists that they recognise each other straightaway, and that Delta is still always the first dolphin to come say hello.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.