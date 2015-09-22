Dog clones are unlocking the future

Skye Gould

Tech Insider recently flew to South Korea to see how a lab called Sooam Biotech is leading the way in not only dog cloning but also other advances in genetics and medicine.

Here’s how it all comes together:

Dog cloningSkye Gould / Tech Insider

Don’t miss the full story in Drake Baer’s full report on Sooam Biotech and Will Wei’s video on how the magic happens.

NOW WATCH: Cloning your dog is easier than you think — here’s how it works

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.