Auscape/Getty Images/Zuzule/Shutterstock Bearded collies.

Some adult dogs looked totally different when they were puppies.

Dogs like Briards and bearded collies are recognisable for their lengthy coats, but as puppies, they’re just balls of fluff.

A Saluki is known for its long slender frame, but as a puppy, it’s more bulky.

When you welcome a puppy into your home, what they look like isn’t always a clear sign of what they might look like later in life.

Some breeds are known for their long coats, while others are recognisable for their long legs – but as puppies, they’re simply chunky, adorable balls of fluff.

Here are 10 dog breeds that look totally different as puppies.

A Briard has so much fur that it’s a wonder they can even see …

Peter Timmullstein bild via Getty Images A Briard.

Looking like they stepped out of a ’70s boy band, adult Briards are covered in a wavy coat of black, tawny, or grey fur.

… but as puppies they have a much better line of vision.

picture alliance/Getty Images A Briard puppy.

Briards lose most of their puppy fur between 7 to 18 months of age and begin growing two layers of fur.

Tibetan terriers also have heavy coats that cover their eyes …

manfredxy/Shutterstock A Tibetan terrier.

Known as the “Holy Dog of Tibet,” Tibetan terriers are small-to-medium-sized dogs that weigh around 15 pounds. They have large, snowshoe-like paws and a double-layered coat.

… which hasn’t grown in yet when they are puppies.

Zanna Pesnina/Shutterstock A Tibetan terrier puppy.

Around 9 months old, a puppy will shed its soft puppy coat all at once. It develops an adult coat of fur made up of two layers.

Bearded collies are known for their long manes of hair …

Auscape/Getty Images A bearded collie.

Bearded collies are around 22 inches tall and weigh around 50 pounds. They’re covered in a double coat of fur.

… but when they’re puppies, it’s much fluffier.

Zuzule/Shutterstock A bearded collie puppy.

Within six to eight weeks, bearded collie puppies begin to grow and change. Their first-year coat usually comes in by the six-month mark and will change drastically again after they’re a year old. A bearded collie usually doesn’t get its full coat until it is at least 3 years old.

A full-grown Bergamasco more resembles a sheep than a dog …

volofin/Shutterstock A Bergamasco.

The Italian sheepdog has corded or matted fur that resembles the animal it’s supposed to be herding. Its fur provides protection from both the cold as well as wild predators.

… but as a puppy, they look more like a German shepherd.

michelangeloop/Shutterstock A Bergamasco puppy.

It takes five or six years for a Bergamasco to fully grow its coat, which consists of three different types of fur.

Salukis are known for their long, slender frames and legs …

Svetlay/Shutterstock A Saluki.

One of the oldest dog breeds in the world, Salukis are also known for their quick and agile speed, as well as their long-haired ears.

… but as a puppy, they’re small and chunkier.

foaloce/Shutterstock A Saluki puppy.

A male Saluki will grow to between 23 to 28 inches in height at the shoulder. Females are known to be smaller. An average Saluki weighs between 35 to 70 pounds.

Otterhounds are known for their furry eyebrows and beards …

Lourdes Photography/Shutterstock An otterhound.

Bred in the Medieval era for otter hunting, otterhounds have dense, shaggy fur and love to go swimming.

… which don’t grow in until later in life.

Christian Mueller/Shutterstock An Otterhound puppy.

Otterhounds are a rare breed with fewer than 1,000 in the world. There are only around 350 in the United States and Canada, with the majority of the breed found in Europe.

Old English sheepdogs have shaggy fur that covers their bodies …

Hide Inada/Shutterstock An Old English sheepdog.

Don’t let its layer of fur fool you, Old English sheepdogs are athletic and nimble for their size. They move around in a shuffle-like movement and are a popular breed of house dog.

… but as puppies, their fur is only slightly curly.

Grigorita Ko/Shutterstock An Old English sheepdog puppy.

Old English sheepdogs are slow to mature compared to some dog breeds, but they usually reach adulthood at about 1 year old and continue to grow until 2 or 3 years of age.

A full-grown Puli has long fur that resembles the end of a mop …

volofin/Shutterstock A Puli.

Pulis get their distinctive look from their fur, which is made of woolly and dense cords. Pulis have been called the “acrobats of the dog world” for their nimbleness.

… but as puppies, they are little balls of fluff.

Doja Graphics/Shutterstock A Puli puppy.

As puppies, they lack much of the fur that will cover their entire bodies as adults. It takes four or five years for the coat to fully form.

A grown Shetland sheepdog has a regal mane …

atiger/Shutterstock A Shetland sheepdog.

The sheepdog is a small but active dog with a long, straight coat that comes in back, blue merle, and sable. The Shetland sheepdog most resembles a miniature collie.

… that is just furry tufts when they’re puppies.

JStaley401/Shutterstock A Shetland sheepdog puppy.

A full-grown Shetland sheepdog is between 13 and 16 inches tall at the shoulder and weighs between 22 to 35 pounds.

Great Danes are large and muscular animals …

belu gheorghe/Shutterstock A Great Dane.

Popularised by the cartoon “Scooby Doo,” the Great Dane is taller than most dog breeds.

… but their legs aren’t as long when they’re puppies.

Guy J. Sagi/Shutterstock A Great Dane puppy.

Though they’re a lot smaller as puppies, a full-grown Great Dane stands at 30 to 32 inches and can weigh up to 175 pounds.

