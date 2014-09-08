The Dog Breeds That Live The Longest

One of life’s greatest tragedies is that our sweet, loyal, and furry pet companions don’t live as long as we do.

Our friends at FindTheBest put together a list of the longest-living dog breeds using information from the American Kennel Club, as well as crowd-sourced info from FindTheBest users on the Dog Breeds topic page.

Keep reading to see the 25 longest living pups, ranging from pure breeds to famous mixes.

25. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are an animated toy breed that come from the region of Pomerania (now present day Germany/Poland). They became popular in 1888 when Queen Victoria fell in love with a Pomeranian in Florence, Italy, and brought it back to England.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 16 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 14 Years

24. Coton de Tulear

These sweet white dogs date back to the 15th century in Madagascar’s city of Tulear. When the French colonized Madagascar, they fell in love with the human-oriented pups and brought them back to Europe.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 16 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

23. Toy Manchester Terrier





Originating from the Black and Tan Terrier, these tiny dogs were bred to hunt rats and other vermin. They’re extremely smart and loyal, and are good watch dogs (though a bit neurotic).

Maximum Life Expectancy: 16 years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 years

22. (Scotch/Scottish) Collie

These intelligent drover dogs were bred to herd sheep and cattle in the Scottish highlands. They are a devoted family dog, have no “doggie odor,” and require daily walks.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 16 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

21. Rustralian Terrier





A cross between an Australian Terrier and Jack Russell Terrier, the Rustralian Terrier is known for having a lot of energy and being highly committed to its owner. Because they are a mixed breed, their temperaments can be diverse.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 16 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

20. Pom-Coton

Another hybrid, the Pom-Coton is a cross between a Pomeranian and Coton de Tulear. They’re tiny dogs that are quick learners, eager to please, and good at tricks.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 16 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

19. Boykin Spaniel

The official State Dog of South Carolina, the Boykin Spaniel is an energetic hunting breed. It has the stamina to work and play all day, so make sure you can keep up with this active dog.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 16 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

18. Pomchi (Chi-Pom, Chiranian)





A cross between a Pomeranian and a Chihuahua, Pomchis are super cute with pointed ears and big eyes. Though they can be stubborn and yappy, for the most part they are good-natured and super human-oriented.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

17. Lacasapoo





The Lacasapoo is a hybrid breed combines a Cockapoo and Lhasa Apso. They are extremely intelligent and learn tricks easily, and are very gentle with children and other pets in the house.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

16. Jack Chi





A mix of a Jack Russell Terrier and a Chihuahua, the Jack Chi is an eager-to-please and loving dog that will make the perfect companion. Try not to overfeed them though because they will eat everything in front of them (and not stop).

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

15. Rattle (Radle, Ratoodle)

A Rat Terrier and Poodle mix, Rattles vary widely in size and colour depending on their parents. Their fur is more hypoallergenic thanks to their poodle parents, and they are very affectionate.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

14. Rattle Griffon (Griffon Rat Terrier)





The mix of a Brussels Griffon and a Rat Terrier, this is another small breed that is very alert. They are not known for being good with children, however, and are better with families with no kids or teens.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

13. Australian Shepard

Often called “Aussies,” these pups are prized for their herding ability and intelligence. They are a little high maintenance because they are extremely energetic and require daily exercise as well as weekly brushing. But it’s worth it.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

12. Cheenese (Havahuahua)





Another Chihuahua cross, this time with a Havanese, the Cheenese are toy breeds that are independent, but also extremely loyal and social. They do shed moderately, so these dogs require regular grooming.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

11. Ratshi Terrier

A cross between a Rat Terrier and a Shih Tzu, Ratshi Terriers are very smart and low maintenance, having been bred for indoor living and companionship. They are generally very happy and lively pups.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 20 years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 years

10. Lhasa Apso

Lhasa Apsos were once the household sentinels of Tibetan nobility and Buddhist monasteries in the Himalayan Mountains. They are quite independent and suspicious of strangers, which makes them good as indoor watchdogs (despite their size).

Maximum Life Expectancy: 20 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

9. Shih Tzu

The word Shih Tzu means “lion,” but these dogs are very sweet and have been cherished by Chinese Royals since the Ming Dynasty. They were bred to be house pets and companions, and are alert, friendly, and trusting.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 20 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 15 Years

8. Lagotto Romagnolo

Meaning “lake dog from Romagna,” the Lagotto Romagnolo comes from the Romagna sub-region of Italy. Bred as a water retriever and sometimes used to hunt for truffles, the Lagotto can become destructive if they’re not given stimulation.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 17 years

Average Life Expectancy: 16 year

7. Ratese

The product of an American Rat Terrier and a Maltese, Ratese is a small companion dog that is good with young children. They can be snappish, but love playing, cuddling, and human attention.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 16 Years

6. Rat-Cha

A Rat Terrier-Chihuahua cross, the Rat-Cha is a bright and happy pet. They are very loyal and amiable towards their family, though the Rat-Cha can be temperamental and aggressive with other dogs.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 16 Years

5. Cockapoo

A hybrid of a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, Cockapoos are super cute with a thick, wavy coat that is low in dander. They have outgoing and loving personalities that sometimes cause them to suffer from separation anxiety.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 18 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 16 Years

4. Toy Poodle

Smaller than a standard-size Poodle, Toy Poodles are very dedicated to their families and just as intelligent and alert as their larger counterparts. They require plenty of physical and mental exercise too, like indoor games and short walks.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 20 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 16 Years

3. Jack Russell Terrier

Originating in England and developed in Australia, the Jack Russell Terrier is a strong, sturdy, and hard-working breed. These pups are faithful and intelligent, and need to spend a great deal of time outdoors due to their copious energy.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 20 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 16 Years

2. Chihuahua

The history of this tiny breed remains a mystery, but some believe they originate from the Fennec Fox due to their big eyes and ears with a tiny frame. They are gentle and patient with children, and require little exercise because of their size.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 20 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 17 Years

1. New Guinea Singing Dog

This breed is a true wild dog that was once found throughout New Guinea (they’re thought to be descendants of Australian dingos). They’re known in particular for their melodious howl and are very gentle and friendly with people, though originally shy.

Maximum Life Expectancy: 20 Years

Average Life Expectancy: 18 Years

All breed information courtesy of the American Kennel Club, DogBreedInfo.com, as well as FindTheBest Dog Breeds.

