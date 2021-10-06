Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter rips his search for Brian Laundrie as ‘publicity stunt’

A daughter of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman ripped his search for Brian Laundrie as a “publicity stunt.”

“He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it,” Cecily Chapman told The Sun of her reality TV star dad.

Duane Chapman joined the search for Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, last month.

One of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughters has slammed the reality TV star’s search for Brian Laundrie – the sole person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito – as nothing more than a “publicity stunt.”

“It’s just a publicity stunt. That’s really what it is. He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it,” Cecily Chapman told The Sun of her famed 68-year-old dad in a report published Tuesday.

The 28-year-old daughter added, “To be completely honest with you, the FBI is never going to let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian anyway – the FBI is way too prideful for that.”

Laundrie, 23, the subject of a massive FBI-led manhunt, was reported missing by his family on September 17 two days before the body of Petito, his fiancé, was discovered at a remote campsite in Wyoming.

Petito’s mother reported her missing to police in New York on September 11 after the family says they abruptly lost communication with the 22-year-old woman in late August while she was on a “van life” cross-country road trip with Laundrie out West.

Authorities have said that Laundrie returned home to Florida on September 1 with the van the couple had been traveling in and without Petito. He quickly retained a lawyer and refused to speak with authorities.

Duane Chapman joined the search to find Laundrie last month and has said that he has gotten thousands of tips related to the case since.

Laundrie’s parents even called the cops on “Dog the Bounty Hunter” on September 25 after he showed up at their North Port, Florida home, authorities have told Insider.

Cecily Chapman questioned how her dad is funding his high-profile search for Laundrie.

“Realistically, how is he doing this, what the hell is he doing, and who is funding this nonsense?” Cecily Chapman told The Sun.

She added, “He’s trying to distract everybody from everything, that’s what he does. He tries to hide his problems.”

The daughter pointed to a recent Twitter video of her dad that shows him wading in the waters off the west coast of Florida in search of Laundrie.

“That in the water stuff – that looks totally staged,” Cecily Chapman told The Sun.

According to The Sun and TMZ, Cecily Chapman and another one of Duane Chapman’s daughters, Bonnie Chapman, have said they were not invited to the recent wedding of their father and Francie Frane.