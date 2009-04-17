Marc Dreier Spent $6Gs A Month On Hookers

It’s really not a surprise that Marc Dreier, the super lawyer who impersonated moneyman and scammed hedge funds to support a terribly cliched lifestyle, turned up in the black book of Hollywood madam Jodi “Babydol” Gibson.



According to The New York Times:

“Ms. Gibson says Mr. Dreier was a frequent client but that she met him just once, and only briefly, to pick up checks, which she says were his preferred form of payment for bills that often topped $6,000 a month. “I had no idea that he was involved in any financial wrongdoings,” Ms. Gibson said. “He was just a successful financial attorney — that is all that I knew about him.”

Dreier’s lawyers were, of course, denying everything.

Read the story>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.