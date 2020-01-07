'Does the Xbox One play Blu-ray?': How to play Blu-ray discs on a compatible Xbox One console

- Several of the current Xbox One models can play Blu-ray discs.
- Blu-ray and DVD discs will be compatible with your console if they’re from the same region as your compatible console.
- You need to install the Blu-ray player app on your Xbox One console before you can play movies.
Most consoles in the Xbox One gaming system have the able to play Blu-ray discs and DVDs; however, any discs played on the console must be from the same region as the console.
Here’s what you need to know.
Which Xbox One models play Blu-ray
Currently, there are three Xbox One console models available: the Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, and Xbox One X. The Xbox One S and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition serve as entry-level products for those looking to pick up Microsoft’s eighth-generation gaming system.
However, only the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X can play Blu-ray discs and DVDs – the feature is nonexistent on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition due to the lack of a disc drive. Of course, if you have the original Xbox One model still in your possession, you can also use it to play Blu-ray discs.
If you wish to play Blu-ray discs and DVDs on your compatible Xbox One console, you first need to set up and install the Blu-ray player app on your Xbox One.
How to install the Blu-ray player app on your Xbox One
1. Power on your Xbox One console and press the Xbox button on your controller to launch a menu. Then, select “Home.”
2. Use your controller to scroll to the right until you are in the Xbox Store.
3. In the search bar type “Blu-ray” or “DVD player” and select “Blu-ray Player app” from the search results.
4. Click on the “Blu-ray Player” app to launch the app page, then click “Get” to download the application.
How to play Blu-ray on your Xbox One
1. Power on your Xbox One console. Then, select a Blu-ray or DVD disc and place it in your Xbox One disc drive.
2. After you insert the disc into your console’s disc drive, the installed Blu-ray player app should automatically appear and start to play the disc.
3. If necessary, you can insert the disc into your console and select the Blu-ray player application on your Home screen, or launch it from your “My games & apps” folder.
