'Does the Xbox One play in 4K?': Yes, but only on certain models — here's what you need to know

Casey Rodgers/ASSOCIATED PRESS If you have an original Xbox One console, you’ll need to upgrade to play in 4K.

Only certain Xbox One models play in 4K.

The original Xbox One has no 4K capabilities, but the Xbox One S and Xbox One X can stream video and play games in 4K.

The Xbox One X is the only model to have “native” 4K, however, which means that its 4K resolution is higher quality than the One S, which has “upscaled” 4K.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Right now, 4K is the highest quality resolution that most consumer televisions can display in. And as more and more people buy TVs with 4K capabilities, more and more game consoles are upgrading to match.

Depending on what model Xbox One you have, your console might already have 4K capabilities.

Here’s a guide to which Xbox One models play in 4K, and how to activate it on yours.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Which Xbox One models can play 4K



Each Xbox One model is different when it comes to 4K. Check yours below to see what it can do.

The original Xbox One: The original edition of the Xbox One comes with an HDMI 2.0 cable that lets you connect your Xbox One to a TV with 4K capabilities, but can’t play 4K itself.

The original edition of the Xbox One comes with an HDMI 2.0 cable that lets you connect your Xbox One to a TV with 4K capabilities, but can’t play 4K itself. The Xbox One S: The Xbox One S will stream and play videos in 4K, if you set it to do so. When it comes to playing games, the Xbox One S will upscale its graphics to play in 4K – meaning, for example, games with 1080p resolution will be bumped up to 4K resolution. Due to this, its appearance won’t be quite as high-quality as native 4K graphics.

The Xbox One S will stream and play videos in 4K, if you set it to do so. When it comes to playing games, the Xbox One S will upscale its graphics to play in 4K – meaning, for example, games with 1080p resolution will be bumped up to 4K resolution. Due to this, its appearance won’t be quite as high-quality as native 4K graphics. The Xbox One X: The Xbox One X can stream, play videos, and play games in native 4K resolution. Because its 4K resolution is native rather than upscaled, the Xbox One X offers the highest quality 4K gaming experience for Xbox consoles.

Microsoft The Xbox One X (left) and One S (left) both support 4K.

If you own an Xbox One console that supports 4K and you’re running it on a 4K television, but feel like it’s not playing in 4K, here’s how to make sure its capabilities are activated.

How to play 4K on an Xbox One



1. From your Xbox One’s Home screen, press the Xbox button on your controller to open the menu.

2. Navigate to the System tab on the far-right side of the menu. Select “Settings” and press the A button.

3. Under the “General” sub-menu, navigate to “TV & display options” and press A.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Navigate to the display settings menu.

4. Under Display, select “Resolution” and press A to open a drop-down menu. If you want your Xbox One to display everything in 4K, select “4K UHD” and press A, then select “Yes” and press A, and you’re all set.

If, instead of displaying everything in 4K, you want your Xbox One to display at a lower resolution and upscale its graphics to 4K when applicable, select “720p” or “1080p” on the drop-down menu and press A, then select “Yes” and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can pick whether you’d like to always play in 4K, or save 4K for games and apps that run it natively.

5. If you’ve set your Xbox One to display at 720p or 1080p resolution and want to enable upscaling to 4K when applicable, navigate your cursor under Advanced. Select “Video modes” and press A. Make sure that the “Allow 4K” box is checked. If it isn’t, navigate your cursor to “Allow 4K” and press A.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider This will allow your Xbox to turn on 4K when you’re running a compatible game or app.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.