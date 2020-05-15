'Does Waze work in Europe?': How to use the Google-owned traffic and navigation app outside the US

Hemin Xylan/Shutterstock The Waze app is available in Europe, but depending on the country may face certain feature restrictions and less accurate maps.

Yes, Waze works in Europe and most places internationally where there are marked roads.

For Waze to work in Europe, you need to ensure your phone has any required international plans and a strong cell signal while you’re abroad.

Waze’s accuracy comes from a high volume of nearby users, so your experience with the app in Europe, where local laws may also prohibit certain features of the app, may make it less reliable than in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech reference library for more stories.

For any travellers who want access to Waze’s various features while abroad on their latest European excursion or getaway, you’re in luck. Waze works across the pond and works in most areas of Europe as well as the United States.

The Waze app even comes with features that will help you navigate Europe’s various countries, including dozens of available languages to set your navigation to and the ability to switch from miles to kilometers in the “Settings” menu.

Just keep in mind that while using Waze internationally, the country you’re in may have strict laws about handling a mobile device while you’re driving. You may also be burning through your mobile data, which can come at a higher price with your carrier when you’re using your U.S. phone outside the country.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

What’s different about using the Waze App in Europe



In general, using Waze in Europe is the same as using the app in America. Open it up, enter your destination, and you’re on your way courtesy of Waze’s turn-by-turn prompts and alerts about accidents, potholes, and more.

Abbey White/Business Insider Enter your app Settings and tap on ‘General’ to access the menu to change the language and units while you’re in Europe.

However, there are a few critical differences in what app features are available in certain European countries versus the United States.

In several European countries like France and Germany, it’s illegal for map and navigation apps to inform you of speed trap cameras, and apps like Waze can be outright banned for these features. That means if it’s still legal to use Waze, you’re unable to receive notifications about police or speed cameras, one of the many perks of choosing Waze over other map and direction apps in the U.S.

Steven John/Business Insider To check your Waze data usage in Europe on iOS or Android devices, go to your phone’s settings and tap on the ‘Data Usage’ or ‘Mobile Data’ menus.

In other places, the app is less popular than its alternatives. With fewer people on the road to provide real-time data, your maps are going to be less precise, particularly when it comes to the extra driving features like hazard, crash, and construction alerts.

embed type html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.