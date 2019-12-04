'Does Uber take PayPal?': How to link your PayPal account to your Uber app

- Uber does take PayPal rather seamlessly wherever it’s an available option, since Uber riders don’t have to repeatedly log into PayPal every time they want to use it to pay for an Uber.
- To use PayPal to pay for an Uber, log into your Uber app and link your PayPal account.
Uber began accepting PayPal as payment in late 2013, enabling people without a credit card to use the service.
Uber was the first company to fully integrate PayPal’s mobile SDK into its platform so that users didn’t have to repeatedly log into PayPal every time they took an Uber ride.
Since launching in Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US, PayPal has continued to expand its Uber partnership to different countries. Now, it’s Uber‘s primary payment partner in both the US and Australia.
Linking your PayPal to your Uber is easily achieved through Uber‘s “Payment” tab.
Here’s how to link your PayPal account to your Uber account:
How to link your PayPal account to your Uber account
1. Open the Uber app on your iPhone or your Android. Select the “Menu” button, the three horizontal lines, on the top left corner and then hit “Payment.” This will show you all the methods of payment that you currently have stored.
2. Select “Add Payment Method,” and then select “PayPal” from the menu.
3. You’ll be prompted to log into PayPal. Select “Stay logged in for faster purchases” to ensure that you don’t have to re-enter your PayPal account information every time you want to use it.
4. If your PayPal is linked to multiple accounts, like a bank account or a credit card, PayPal will ask you how you want to pay. Choose the method you prefer.
5. Hit “Agree & Continue” to agree to the terms and services.
6. PayPal will now appear as a payment option on your Uber app.
