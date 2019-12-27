'Does Uber take debit cards?': How to add a debit card as a payment method on Uber

Jennifer Still
Getty Images / NurPhoto / ContributorUber takes debit cards as a form of payment
  • Uber does take debit cards as a form of payment, in addition to credit cards and PayPal.
  • You can add a debit card to your Uber account and save it as an automatic payment option in future.

Uber is a fast and reliable way to get around. The company offers door-to-door service in several different types of vehicles depending on group size as well as your personal preferences.

Additionally, the fact that you can pay via credit or debit card for the service can save you from the trouble of not having enough funds to cover a ride.

While some prepaid debit cards are not valid for use on Uber, most debit cards associated with bank accounts, especially those cards bearing a Visa or Mastercard logo, are accepted.

If you need to add a debit card to your account, here’s how to do so.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)

How to add a debit card to your Uber account

1. Tap on the Uber icon on your iPhone or Android’s home screen to open the app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. In the upper left-hand corner of the screen, tap the three horizontally stacked lines to open a menu of options.

Does Uber Take Debit Card 1Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderTap the three horizontally stacked lines for menu options.

3. Tap “Payment.”

4. In the payment screen, tap “Add Payment Method.”

Does Uber Take Debit CardStephanie Lin/Business InsiderTap ‘Add Payment Method.’

5. Tap “Credit or debit card.”

Does Uber Take Debit Card3Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderChoose credit or debit card.

6. Type in the details of the debit card you wish to add including card number, expiration date, CVV, country, and billing zip code.

Does Uber Take Debit Card 4Stephanie Lin/Business InsiderAdd in debit card details.

7. Click “Save” and your debit card is ready for use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.