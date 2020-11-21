No, Twitter doesn't send notifications when you take fleet screenshots — here's what you need to know

Sattalat phukkum/Shutterstock With screenshots, even fleets aren’t temporary.

Twitter doesn’t notify users when you take screenshots of their fleets.

You can take screenshots of anyone’s fleets without having to worry about them knowing.

On the flip side, however, this means you won’t get a notification when someone screenshots your fleets.

Fleets are Twitter’s answer to Instagram Stories â€” they’re temporary tweets that appear on your profile and at the top of the Twitter app, but disappear after 24 hours.

They’re meant, Twitter has said, “for sharing momentary thoughts” and are intended to live “just for a moment in time.”

But don’t let fleets’ ephemeral nature deceive you: Anyone can take a screenshot of your fleet and you won’t be notified that it’s been captured.

In short: if you or another person takes a screenshot of a fleet, no notifications will be sent. This means that you can screenshot other users’ fleets without issue, but people can save yours as well.

Twitter hasn’t mentioned this screenshotting feature (or lack thereof) at all. However, users noticed quickly, and they have been quick to point out that a fleet can’t be temporary if anyone can save it with a screenshot.

One Twitter user tweeted a sort of public service announcement, warning creatives to watermark anything they choose to fleet because others can save and take it for themselves easily.

BEFORE YOU POST A FLEET FYI – Twitter does not notify you if someone takes a screenshot of your Fleet. Creatives who post your work – WATERMARK EVERYTHING. UPDATE: You can also tag accounts that have blocked you. That seems counterintuitive.@Twitter @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/lDh9TDghzM — ???? MΞCHΛ RJ (@spininfinite) November 18, 2020

This lack of notifications makes Twitter stand out from other apps that have “Stories.” Snapchat, for example, notifies you if someone takes a screenshot of your content on the app, including stories.

Like Twitter, Instagram doesn’t notify for story screenshots, but it does notify for screenshots of photos and videos sent through direct messages, which Twitter does not at this time.

