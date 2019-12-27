Yes, Ticketmaster takes PayPal as a payment method — here's how to use it

- Ticketmaster takes PayPal as a valid form of payment, meaning you can use your PayPal account to buy tickets.
- PayPal can’t be used for reselling tickets, however. It’s limited to the initial purchase only.
- You’ll also need to use the Ticketmaster.com website –PayPal purchasing isn’t available through the Ticketmaster app.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
PayPal is increasingly available as a payment method everywhere you shop online.
The latest place you can use PayPal: Ticketmaster.
While you can’t use PayPal to resell or purchase resold tickets, you can pay via PayPal for the initial Ticketmaster purchase.
You’ll also need to use the Ticketmaster.com website for the transaction, as PayPal purchases aren’t available through the app.
Here’s how to go about using PayPal for your next purchase on Ticketmaster.com.
How to use PayPal on Ticketmaster
1. Open Safari or your preferred browser, and go to Ticketmaster.com.
2. Find and select your tickets, and click “Next.”
3. Scroll to “Payment.” There will be an option that reads, “Back to Stored Cards.” Select it.
4. Under the words “Or Pay With,” click on the PayPal logo.
5. You’ll be prompted to sign in to your PayPal account, and – if you haven’t already – will then be prompted to connect a card to your PayPal account.
6. Finalise your payment method by clicking “Agree & Continue.”
You’re all set. You’ll just need to decide if you want to insure your tickets for $US9 a piece, and select how you want to receive the tickets.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to find your PayPal account and routing numbers to set up direct deposit, if you’re eligible to use the feature
-
How to send money on PayPal using the mobile app or website
-
How to send an invoice on PayPal to remind your clients to pay you
-
‘What is PayPal Credit?’: How to use PayPal’s line of credit to pay off online purchases over time
-
How to add money to your PayPal account, so you can transfer money or pay bills immediately
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.