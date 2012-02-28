Does This Mysterious Mad Men Ad Reveal The Secrets Of Season 5?

Photo: Mad Men

A new poster for Mad Men Season 5, premiering March 25, holds the secrets of the highly anticipated new season. Possibly.The ad shows a dapper-looking Draper (John Hamm) staring into a window display of a seated, Hugh Hefner-like male mannequin that is, in turn, staring at a naked female mannequin. Draper’s all-knowing glare is reflected between the two mannequins.



Mad Men creator Matt Weiner told Stuart Elliott at the New York Times:

This is a dreamlike image… a nonverbal representation of where my head is at and where the show will be … By the end of the season, I guarantee you’ll know what it is about.

Considering that Mad Men fans have a whopping 27 days—kiddie stuff compared to the show’s 17-month hiatus—left before the premiere, what else do we have to do save over-analyse the image?

Is the female dummy Draper’s new fiance, Megan? If not, is Don back to his Lothario ways? (Chances seem high considering past print ads proclaim “Adultery is Back”). Is Rachel Menken, the department store heiress, back? Or does the new poster merely indicate that the season will reflect a mix of advertising, fantasy, and sexuality?

Tell us what you think.

