Does This Mean The Bond Bull Market Is About To Resume?

Bonds have swooned a bit since QE2 began and risk assets took off, but they’ve been a bit firm lately.



As this chart posted at DShort points out, yields have begun to come down, just as they hit up against a big, multi-year trend.

Sure, it’s technical analysis, so… take it with however many grains of salt you desire.

Still, it’s interesting — lines aside — the extent to which yields have respected the same trend for so long.

Photo: Dshort

