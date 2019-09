We’re sceptical-to-agnostic on the value of technical charts, but a reader sent this to us, so we thought we’d pass it onto you. This is the S&P 500 inverted. Does it scream buy? And if so, does that mean the real S&P 500 is a screaming sell? Have at it.



