Does The Spanish Government Know Something About German Banks That It's Not Supposed To Know?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The latest from Ambrose Evans-Pritchard at The Telegraph, on the precarious state of Spanish and other European banks is a must read.The gist is simple: At this point, markets remain deeply concerned about Spain and its banks, and the government is paying the consequence with higher and higher interest rates. This Thursday the government has a big auction that could reverberate around world markets if it doesn’t go smoothly.



But Spain is upset that it’s the new subject of fascination, and apparently it feels that its banks are in no worse shape than German ones.

So it’s, as Ambrose puts it, playing poker. It’s calling full, Europe-wide stress tests with results for each bank.

Analysts say the call for release of the stress test results is a veiled attack on Germany, retaliation for German media reports – fed by sources in Berlin – claiming that Spain is about to tap the EU’s bail-out fund.

Spain’s two heavyweights, Santander and BBVA, are well capitalised, though there are concerns that Spain’s accounting rules mask the full horror of bad debts in the property sector. The problem lies with savings banks or cajas that are not part of the EU test. These are being kept afloat by the European Central Bank, with loans equal to 20pc of their balance sheets.

By contrast, some German banks may look very ugly. An internal memo last year by the regulator BaFin feared that write-offs might reach €800bn. German banks have accumulated a double set of loses from both US subprime and the Club Med debt crisis. They have the lowest risk-adjusted capital ratios in the world after Japan and have not exploited the global rally to rebuild their base.

The subject of German bank weakness is a hot one. While it’s been assumed that France has been the primary benficiary of a PIIGS bailout, the chatter about Germany has grown, and the fact that it’s the Germans pushing all manner of anti-speculator, anti-naked shorting regulations has only highlighted the concern.

