Does The Fed Have An Exit Strategy?

Last night I made another quick appearance on the Kudlow Report. This time I was joined by Megan McArdle, Andrew Bary of Barron’s, and Steve Liesman of CNBC.



Here’s a brief look at the action:

Bary thinks the economy has recovered to the point where the Fed needs to raise interest rates up to 2%;

McArdle thinks we need to be cautious about assuming the economy has actually recovered since much of the third-quarter growth was the result of government intervention;

Liesman thinks unemployment is too high for a Fed rate hike; and

I think Ben Bernanke has no exit strategy and doesn’t know when to start executing one anyway.





