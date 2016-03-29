We tried the science-backed 7-minute fitness routine that's going viral -- and it actually works

When we first heard about the 7-minute workout, an app that promises to grant you the benefits of a sweaty bike ride and a trip to the gym in just a few minutes, we thought it was all hype.

But as it turns out, the app actually, well, works you out.

We tried it for ourselves for the first time in January, and we’re still hooked. It’s become so popular that The New York Times recently released its own version of the app.

It’s perfect on the weekends, when I can’t make it to a yoga class, or as something fun to do with a friend at home.

Here’s how it works:

