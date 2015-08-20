We tried 'that crazy body wrap' everyone is talking about

A beauty and fitness company called “It Works!” is be popping up all over social media with a “crazy body wrap that promises to “tighten, tone, and firm” in just 45 minutes. We had four people try out the wrap to see what the fuss is all about.

Produced by

Darren Weaver and Will Wei. Original reporting by Molly Mulshine.

