US

We tried 'that crazy body wrap' everyone is talking about

Darren Weaver, Will Wei, Molly Mulshine

A beauty and fitness company called “It Works!” is be popping up all over social media with a “crazy body wrap that promises to “tighten, tone, and firm” in just 45 minutes. We had four people try out the wrap to see what the fuss is all about.

Produced by 
Darren Weaver and Will Wei. Original reporting by Molly Mulshine

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.