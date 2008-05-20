Does Take-Two Have Other Suitors? (TTWO, ERTS)

Take-Two (TTWO) predictably rejected Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) $25.74 per share bid for the company once again, after EA extended the deadline for the bid, once again. But TTWO chairman Strauss Zelnick’s had one interesting nugget in his statement:



“We said we were willing to begin formal discussions with interested parties on April 30, following the launch of Grand Theft Auto IV, and we have in fact begun that process.”

Strauss and co have previously said that other folks are interested in Take-Two, but this if the first time they’ve said they’re in active “discussions” with any of them. Who might be interested? Electronic Arts is the most likely pure-play video game partners, but there are plenty of media conglomerates anxious to get more involved in the game business: We could see any of the usual suspects (TWX, VIA, NWS, etc) laying out $2.4 billion in order to play. The real question: Will any of them actually pay up?

